WATCH: Barcelona mocked prior to Copa del Rey tie – “Where is he?”

Barcelona kick off 2025 with their Copa del Rey round of 16 tie against Barbastro, which the hosts were very excited for. Prior to the match kicking off, their fans were in fine voice, and some of their chants poked fun at their opponents.

On the same day that La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation rejected Barcelona’s latest efforts to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the season, Barbastro’s supporters mocked the Catalan club about the situation, in a video captured by Relevo journalist Alberto Martinez.

“Dani Olmo, where is he?”

La afición del Barbastro cantando sobre Dani Olmo. 🎶 "Dani Olmo donde está". 📽️ @super_martinez pic.twitter.com/PAD8It8RYE — Relevo (@relevo) January 4, 2025

Olmo and Victor are not eligible to play against Barbastro because they are not registered with the Spanish Football Federation. Barcelona are still hopeful of having both players available for the second half of the season, and upon confirming of the latest rejection on Saturday, they confirmed that they would be exploring the legal route.