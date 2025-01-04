WATCH: Barcelona benefit from goalkeeper error to score fourth against Barbastro

Barcelona are well on their way to starting 2025 in fine style. After a poor end to the previous calendar year, the Catalans needed a strong result away to Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, and they are about to get it after going 4-0 up.

It was Eric Garcia that opened the scoring for Hansi Flick’s side, before Robert Lewandowski added a second 10 minutes later. Barcelona’s third arrived less than 120 seconds into the second period courtesy of Lewandowski’s second of the evening, and now the fourth has come from Pablo Torre after a terrible error from Barbastro goalkeeper Arnau Fabrega.

⚽️ El cuarto de los culés llega con la firma de Pablo Torre, quien aprovecha un error del guardameta rival 🆚 @UD_Barbastro – @FCBarcelona_es I 0-4 I 46' 📺 @MovistarFutbol #CopaDelReyMAPFRE I #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/SzJxLSLfZT — RFEF (@rfef) January 4, 2025

Torre has been a standout performer for Barcelona in the opening 56 minutes, so this goal is very well-deserved for him. With the strong possibility that Dani Olmo cannot play for Barcelona again this season, he has a chance to earn a regular starting spot, and that audition has gone extremely well so far.