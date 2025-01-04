Valencia confirm Umar Sadiq transfer to boost La Liga survival hopes

Valencia have completed the first transfer of the Carlos Corberan era with Umar Sadiq arriving on loan.

Los Che have been working on a deal to bring in the Nigeria international prior to Corberan’s return to the club.

The move was given the green light by the new boss with Real Sociedad happy to offload a player no longer in their plans.

After injury effectively ended Sadiq’s La Real career before it started in 2022, he has been on the back foot in San Sebastian, with just three goals scored last season.

La Real signalled their intention to let him go, and Valencia seized their opportunity, as the 27-year-old joins until the end of the campaign.

As part of thee agreement, Valencia have a purchase clause of less than €10m this summer, as per Marca – with the club also paying a €1m loan fee.

Valencia have scored just 17 goals from 18 league games this season and Corberan will be hoping Sadiq can turn that form around.

Images via Valencia CF