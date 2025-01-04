Valencia facing late competition for transfer target

After closing the loan signing of Umar Sadiq, Valencia have moved on quickly to their next transfer target: Ivan Fresneda. A deal for the former Real Madrid academy player has been in the pipeline for several weeks, and now it appears to be finally reaching its conclusion, although it still won’t be straightforward for Los Che to finalise the operation.

As per Relevo, Sporting CP have given the go-ahead for Fresneda to leave on loan for the remainder of the season. Valencia already have an agreement in place, but now Serie A side Como have arrived at the last minute with a proposal of their own, which has also been accepted.

It means that the matter is now in the hands of Fresneda, who must decide where he wants to play his football for the remainder of the season. Valencia are said to be confident of winning this race, although for now, the matter is very unclear.