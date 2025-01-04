Roma in talks to sign €10m La Liga defender

Mika Marmol impressed during the 2023-24 La Liga season, which was his first in the top flight of Spanish football, although he has struggled to command a starting spot at Las Palmas during the current campaign. Nevertheless, clubs continue to keep tabs on his situation, and the latest to do so is Serie A giants AS Roma.

As reported by Relevo, Roma have advanced their interest since the opening of the winter transfer window, having opened a dialogue with Las Palmas. However, they are presently unwilling to pay the asking price for 23-year-old defender, which is his €10m release clause.

Barcelona will be monitoring these negotiations as they have 50% of Marmol’s rights, meaning that they would be entitled to half of the transfer fee is a deal were to happen. This is one of the reasons why Las Palmas are holding out for the release clause, as they would only receive €5m.