Real Madrid quoted €30m for defender target

Real Madrid will look to sign a new central defender in the next couple of years, as they eye a long-term partner for Eder Militao. They have started to draw up a shortlist, and one of the names on there is Vitor Reis.

Reis is one of the most exciting young talents in Brazil as of right now. Real Madrid have been on his tail for several months, but a number of Premier League clubs have recently joined the race, and one of them has made the first move.

As per The Express (via Diario AS), Brighton and Hove Albion have offered €23m for Reis, although that has been rejected by Palmeiras, who want at least €30m in order to approve the sale of the teenager.

Reis would be a very exciting signing for Real Madrid, and he is someone that can learn from veterans David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger before taking his place in the line-up. It will be interesting to see whether Los Blancos make a move in the summer.