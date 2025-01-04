Real Betis in talks with Liverpool over midfielder deal

Last summer, Barcelona failed in a deal to sign Stefan Bajcetic from Liverpool. Six months on, the 20-year-old is now set for a move to La Liga.

Financial problems meant that Barcelona could not agree a deal for Bajcetic, who ended up heading to RB Salzburg instead. However, it’s been reported by DaveOCKOP and Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool are set to end that loan agreement, and they are now in talks with Real Betis over a deal for the rest of the season.

🚨🟢 Real Betis are in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajcetic on loan deal from Liverpool. Not done yet but progressing. Liverpool, set to break loan deal with RB Salzburg as @Daveockop reported — #LFC position clear. Betis are on it, despite reports of Arthur deal almost done. pic.twitter.com/BUMUobUYKB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2025

Betis have had troubles in midfield over the last few months, having had to deal with injuries to William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Johnny Cardoso. The arrival of Bajcetic, who was previously at Celta Vigo before his move to Liverpool, would ensure that head coach Manuel Pellegrini has more depth in the pivot position.

Betis will hope to get this deal over the line as soon as possible. On paper, it would be a very good operation for all parties.