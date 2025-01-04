Paris Saint-Germain consider summer move for Barcelona defender

Barcelona made their return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule on Friday, and this should mean increased transfer activity involving the Catalans. As such, this could also mean that significant sales also occur, and one player that is projected to be targeted is Alejandro Balde.

Barça optimistic about obtaining the precautionary measure for next week. If this happens, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could participate in the Spanish Super Cup. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 4, 2025

Left-back is a position that Barcelona intend to address in 2025, as they want Balde to have proper competition for the 21-year-old, who has been disappointing this season. However, he could be on his way instead as Relevo have reported that Paris Saint-Germain are planning a move.

PSG are preparing for Nuno Mendes’ possible departure, as contract talks have stalled in recent months. Manchester United want him, and if that deal goes through, Balde would be the top target for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Barcelona view Balde very favourably, despite his poor displays in recent months. As such, it would be a surprise if they allowed PSG to get close to signing him in the summer.