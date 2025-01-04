Luka Modric sets fresh Real Madrid record after late Valencia show

Real Madrid endured a chaotic return to La Liga action to move top of the table at the start of 2025.

Los Blancos pulled off a sensational late 2-1 comeback win at Valencia on a drama-packed night at the Estadio Mestalla.

The visitors were trailing 1-0 heading into the final 10 minutes with Vinicius Junior sent off for a clash with Stole Dimitrievski.

However, following the melee surrounding the dismissal, captain Luka Modric was introduced from the bench and the Croatian slotted home the equaliser.

Jude Bellingham 95th minute winner punished an error by Valencia as Modric set yet another milestone for Madrid.

In October, aged at 39 years, 40 days, he broke Ferenc Puskas’ record as the oldest player to make a competitive appearance for the club.

His goal at Valencia smashes the Hungarian’s other title, as the oldest goal scorer, with Modric now holding that crown at 39 years, 3 months and 23 days.

The game was also Modric’s 561st for the club, bringing him up to joint 10th in the all-time list.