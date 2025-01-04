Barcelona return to action away at Barbastro tonight in the Copa del Rey.

La Blaugrana face a packed schedule in January, ahead of flying to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup, alongside La Liga and UEFA Champions League matters.

The ongoing saga surrounding Dani Olmo has impacted Hansi Flick’s plans with both he and Pau Victor not included in the squad.

The pair did not receive the green light from La Liga/the RFEF in time to play as they remain unregistered for the second half of the season.

Flick has named a host of young players in the panel with Wojciech Szczesny in line for his club debut in goal.

As per reports from Diario AS, the starting team will have a completely different look to the end of 2024, with Ronald Araujo making his first appearance of the campaign.

The big surprise comes in attack, with Ansu Fati tipped to start, as the Spanish international chases a first Barcelona goal since June 2023.

Barcelona predicted XI: Szczesny, Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; De Jong, Fermín, Gavi: Pablo Torre, Lewandowski and Fati.