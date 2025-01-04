La Liga veteran wants to break Paolo Maldini record

Villarreal captain Raul Albiol is ready to play beyond his 40th birthday.

The veteran defender signed another contract extension last summer, signing for another 12 months, as a Yellow Submarine icon.

Albiol is on course to break the 400 La Liga game mark in the second half of the 2024/25 season with another 12 month renewal on the table.

Villarreal and Albiol are happy to keep his future on a rolling basis and he is confident of playing on after turning 40 in September.

Italian star Paolo Maldini famously played until 41 and Albiol is set a lofty target of making it to 45, if he stays fit.

“I want to play until I’m 45, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to. I’m taking it year by year, I feel good, I’m happy because I’m healthy and injury free,” as per Marca.

“I’ll help as much as possible on and off the pitch, but I don’t know what will happen. I want to enjoy every game because I know time goes by and it’s not forever.

“Maldini played until he was 41, I want to play until I’m 45. In Italy it’s different, many players reach 40 years old, like Totti, Maldini.”

Albiol is currently 11th on Villarreal’s all competitions appearance list, with 201, and he will need at least one more season to break into the top 10 in 2025.