La Liga and RFEF deal Dani Olmo registration hammer blow

Barcelona’s hopes of registering Dani Olmo for the second half of 2024/25 have been blocked by La Liga.

The Catalan giants missed their initial December 31 deadline to register the Spanish international for the coming months.

That has triggered a frantic few days at the club, as they worked to raise funds to reach the financial requirements to complete a deal, and prevent more embarrassment.

However, following a previous court rejection over a temporary registration, the only route to a resolution now looks to be via another legal battle.

🚨Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will not play for Barcelona again this season unless a court appeal is successful https://t.co/8UchWHdBVu — Football España (@footballespana_) January 4, 2025

Multiple reports have confirmed a joint rejection by La Liga and the RFEF of Olmo’s registration alongside teammate Pau Victor.

Barcelona do still retain the option of taking their case to the Higher Sports Council but the call looks set in place.

The key joint point of La Liga and the RFEF focuses on ‘preventing a player whose license is cancelled from obtaining a license in the same team of the club to which he was already linked during the same season’.