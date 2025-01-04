Two La Liga clubs want ex-Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio

It has only been 18 months since Marco Asensio left Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain, but a return to La Liga could already be on the cards. He has struggled for playing time at the Parc des Princes during the current campaign, so the opportunity of a mid-season departure looks to be on the cards.

PSG are willing to let Asencio leave this month, with CaughtOffside reporting that any offers in the region of €25m-€30m would be acceptable. Real Sociedad and Real Betis are both interested in the 28-year-old winger, although it is likely that they would only pursue a loan move.

Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also keen on Asensio, and they would surely have more resources to sign him over Real Sociedad or Betis. As such, it would be tough for the Spanish international to return to La Liga by the end of the winter transfer window.