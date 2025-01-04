Jude Bellingham: I owed Real Madrid fans after Valencia penalty miss

Jude Bellingham had a message for the Real Madrid fans after their 2-1 win at Valencia.

Los Blancos secured a winning start to 2025 in wild style at the Estadio Mestalla as Bellingham netted a 95th minute clincher.

On an action-packed night in Valencia with Vinicius Junior sent off in the closing stages after Bellingham hit the post from the penalty spot.

Down to ten men, with Bellingham’s frustration from the spot, had looked to be sending Real Madrid back to the capital with zero points.

However a late rally turned the game on its head, as Bellingham teed up Luka Modric for a record breaking equaliser, before the England star won it in added time.

Bellingham was a shock choice to take the penalty, as part of a long running saga over who takes spot kicks at the club this season, and he admitted the miss motivated his dramatic goal.

“It was a crazy game. I owed the team and the fans that goal. It’s so difficult when the team pushes itself so hard and you miss a penalty,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“I felt like I’d let the team down, I was so angry with myself. I had to concentrate, these things happen. Missed penalties, red cards, they can happen.”