James Rodriguez sets out Rayo Vallecano exit plan

James Rodriguez wants to cancel his contract at leave Rayo Vallecano before the end of January.

The Colombian international completed an unexpected summer transfer back to the Spanish capital after leaving Sao Paulo in August.

However, despite the huge excitement surrounding his arrival in Vallecas, the 33-year-old’s impact has been limited.

His future has been the subject of major speculation since the end of 2024, with reports in the USA (via ED), claiming the veteran midfielder is attracting interest from Inter Miami.

Just one La Liga start indicates his lack of prominence and Rayo are open to ending his deal.

As per the latest from Diario AS, an exit is probable and the player has informed Rayo of his plan.

A settlement on the final six months of his contract would be needed with Rayo not able to pay the full amount up front.

Rayo’s 3-1 Copa del Rey win at Racing Ferrol ensured a winning return to action in 2025.