“He will be…” – Hansi Flick addresses Lamine Yamal, Raphinha injury cases

Barcelona started 2025 in fine style on Saturday as they dispatched of Barbastro in the Copa del Rey, winning 4-0. After a tough end to the previous calendar it was just the result that was needed for the Catalans.

Hansi Flick was very impressed with his side’s performance against Barbastro, as he told the media post-match (via Diario AS).

“Today’s win is important. We needed to start the new year like this, coming from where we came from. We were very good in defence. We didn’t give our opponents any chance.”

Flick also spoke on Ronald Araujo, who made his first appearance of the season after a serious hamstring injury.

“Araujo is back after a tough injury. He was able to play 90 minutes and you saw his level. He has spoken on the pitch, he is one of our captains.”

Finally, Flick spoke on the injury situations of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who were both missing for Barcelona against Barbastro.

“We travel on Monday, we train on Monday in Barcelona and on Tuesday in Arabia. That’s all we have before that game. I think Lamine will be available against Athletic. Raphinha had some problems, he was training well but we decided that it was wiser to spare him this trip.”