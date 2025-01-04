Dani Olmo won’t be due full salary if Barcelona contract is terminated

La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation rejected the latest request of Barcelona to have Dani Olmo registered, which means that he can terminate his contract if he wants to. The Catalan giants are still confident of finding a positive solution, although things do appear to be looking progressively bleak.

In the last few days, it has been reported that Olmo would be entitled to his entire salary for the six years of his contract if a mutual terminated was agreed. However, MD say that this is not the case, and he would not receive anything more upon leaving.

This would be a small crumb of comfort for Barcelona, as they would save those funds. However, they’d still be required to pay out the outstanding funds to RB Leipzig from the deal last summer. However, they will be hopeful of ensuring that none of this becomes a reality, as they target Olmo (and Pau Victor) being registered.