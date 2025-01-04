Copa del Rey round-up: Sevilla shocked by Almeria, Atletico Madrid among four La Liga sides to progress

The 2024-25 Copa del Rey continued on Saturday with six more ties, featuring the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla. After Friday’s giant-killing, which saw Pontevedra defeat Mallorca, there was another shock that took place.

UD Almeria 4-1 Sevilla

Almeria produced an incredible second half performance to defeat Sevilla. The La Liga side had led at the interval after Isaac Romero netted in the opening stages, but an equaliser from Marko Milovanovic and then a hat-trick from Luis Suarez ensured a fantastic result for the Segunda outfit.

Marbella FC 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be in the hat for the quarter-final draw, although it was a less than convincing victory for Diego Simeone’s side. Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

UD Logrones 0-0 Athletic Club (3-4 pens)

Athletic Club had a lot of trouble against third-tier Logrones, and it was ultimately penalties that decided the outcome of this tie. In the end, the defending champions emerged victorious by a score of 4-3.

SD Huesca 0-1 Real Betis

It was not a convincing performance from Real Betis, but they did enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals. The only goal of the game came from Isco Alarcon, who netted for the second match in succession (after Rayo Vallecano pre-winter break).

Tenerife 1-2 Osasuna

Two first half goals were enough for Osasuna to see off Tenerife in their round of 16 tie. Jorge Herrando and Jose Leon (OG) got the goals for Los Rojillos, who were pegged back later in the opening period by Leon scoring at the right end.