Barcelona wonderkid wants Manchester City move

Barcelona have many promising young players coming through La Masia – one of them is Baba Kourouma, who is only 15 years of age. Next month, he will be able to sign his first professional contract, although it is far from certain that he will do so at the Catalan giants.

Barcelona officials have been delighted with Kourouma’s development in the last 12 months, and this is why contract talks have been scheduled. However, it has now been reported by Relevo that the teenager would prefer to sign for Manchester City.

Kourouma, who is the younger brother of former Barcelona player Ilaix Moriba, is aware of Man City’s interest, and it attracts him greatly. He also knows that he would be loaned out to another City Football Group side upon joining the reigning Premier League champions.

Barcelona have lost multiple highly-rated youngsters in the last few years, including Arnau Tenas and Marc Guiu. As such, there will be a lot of concern about also parting ways with Kourouma.