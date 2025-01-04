Barcelona start 2025 with comprehensive Copa del Rey victory

After a poor end to the previous calendar year, Barcelona needed to start 2025 well, and they have done so. Hansi Flick’s side are through to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after a crushing victory over Barbastro in their round of 16 tie.

Barcelona dominated the early stages, and they got the opening goal on 21 minutes when the returning Ronald Araujo’s header across the box was turned in by Eric Garcia. Not long after, it was 2-0 as Robert Lewandowski netted at the back post after a fine delivery from Pablo Torre.

Two minutes into the second period, Torre turned provider again for Lewandowski, who scored his second of the evening. The young midfielder then got on the scoresheet himself later in the half after capitalising on a huge goalkeeping error.

It was an encouraging performance from Barcelona, who made sure that there would be no giant-killing in this one. They can now rest up before next week’s trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.