Barcelona starlet makes history against Barbastro

Barcelona had a fine evening against Barbastro, whom they defeated 4-0 in the Copa del Rey. It was a particularly special occasion for Toni Fernandez, who made his first team debut.

Fernandez was introduced in the 81st minute by Hansi Flick, and in making an appearance at the age of 16 years and 173 days, he became the second youngest player to play for the Barcelona first team. Lamine Yamal is the only one who was younger to have played for the Blaugrana, when he did so aged 15 against Real Betis in April 2023.

Toni, as well as his younger cousin Guille Fernandez, is very highly-rated within Barcelona, so it is no surprise that he has received his first team debut at such a young age. He will now be aiming to ensure that he sticks around Flick’s squad for the remainder of the season, with a view to earning a permanent spot in the not-so-distant future.

Tags Barcelona Copa del Rey Hansi Flick Toni Fernandez

