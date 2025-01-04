Barcelona boosted in Viktor Gyokeres pursuit

Barcelona have started their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski’s successor, and Sporting CP marksman Viktor Gyokeres is one of their top targets. While it will be a tough deal to pull out, developments over the last 24 hours makes it more possible.

On Friday, Barcelona made their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, meaning that they will be able to spend more money. It means that they can pursue a top-level striker as soon as possible, and there are plans for moves to be made in the summer.

In regards to Gyokeres, it has been speculated upon that multiple Premier League clubs could make a move for the Swede this month, although Diario AS say that the 26-year-old does to plan to leave mid-season.

It is expected that Barcelona would only go for Gyokeres if Lewandowski were to leave at the end of the season, which would only happen if the player himself gave the go-ahead (which is very unlikely). As such, it will be tough.