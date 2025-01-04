Atletico Madrid risk losing midfield target to Milan

Atletico Madrid hope to sign a new midfielder in the summer, and Mallorca’s Samu Costa is one of their targets. However, they may be unable to make a move as there is a chance that the Portuguese pivot moves on during the ongoing winter transfer window.

Costa has been an excellent performer for Mallorca over the last 18 months, and these displays have seen clubs piling up to sign him. Atleti are very big admirers, but AC Milan have now gone to the front of the queue in the last few days.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ED), Milan are intending to make an offer to sign Costa this month. However, Mallorca do not want to allow a sale to take place mid-season, so it will be tough for the Rossoneri to be successful in their pursuit.

This would be good news for Atletico Madrid, as they will not make a move in January. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.