Atletico Madrid star fires La Liga title warning

Atletico Madrid have already slipped off top spot in La Liga at the start of 2025.

Los Rojiblancos started the New Year at the top of the table but the picture has changed.

Real Madrid battled back to secure a late 2-1 win away at Valencia to move two points above their city rivals.

Atletico Madrid still have a game in hand over Los Blancos but they have a challenge ahead in the coming weeks.

Argentina star Rodrigo De Paul scored twice in the month of December and was named as the club’s player of the month after a strong end to 2024.

Into his fourth season in Madrid, De Paul has not won a major title at the club, and he is confident they will push for the title in the months ahead.

“Hopefully this is the year I win a long-awaited title at Atletico Madrid, which I dream of,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“We have everything in front of us, La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League. We want to keep going as we are, but it will be tough, and the team are ready.”

Atletico Madrid head to Marbella in Copa del Rey action later today with Diego Simeone preparing to field a strong team as his squad are not involved in the Spanish Super Cup.