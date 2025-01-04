Rising Athletic Club star pens long-term extension ahead of loan exit

Athletic Club goal keeper Alex Padilla has signed a contract extension in the Basque Country until 2029.

The club have been working on a deal to tie down his future at the club since the summer with an agreement now in place.

Padilla is highly rated in Bilbao, but his first team path is heavily blocked, with Spain No.1 Unai Simon also contract until 2029.

Deputy stopper Julen Agirrezabala is tied down until 2027 with the option to extend on until 2029 if the club make the request.

Athletic Club goalkeeper Alex Padilla extends his contract until 2029 – loan exit incoming

As part of the long-term plan for Padilla, he is set to be sent out on loan in the coming weeks, to gain experience this season – as per reports from Marca.

After already making five La Liga appearances in 2024/25, the club hope to secure a six-month move to a top-flight club, but a drop into the Segunda Division is on the agenda for the 21-year-old Zarautz-born star.