Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the focus of huge speculation at Liverpool.

The England international is out of contract with the Premier League leaders at the end of 2024/25 with talks on a renewal ongoing.

Reds boss Arne Slot has previously stated his confidence of retaining the defender, but the 26-year-old has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside or accept a new challenge at Real Madrid.

As the saga rolls on, Real Madrid have reportedly seen a transfer offer turned down, as they look to tempt Liverpool into their last chance for a sale.

Slot has consistently looked to dodge questions over what will happen with his right back as the club battle to keep him at Anfield.

The Dutch coach was once again asked about the latest on the situation and he hinted at a renewed confidence over winning the battle against Los Blancos in 2025.

“He played an incredible game against West Ham, I think we all remember the pass he gave in the first half to Mo [Salah]. I see him every day in training, working very hard. He’s fully committed to us and will play on Sunday.”

The chance of Alexander-Arnold not offering an update before the end of January is growing more likely as Slot focuses on a title challenge.