“We’re not happy about the situation” – Barcelona manager Hansi Flick on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor case

Barcelona are potentially facing the second half of the season without star signing Dani Olmo and forward Pau Victor, after both went unregistered past the January deadline. In theory those players are free to join other clubs, but Barcelona have been briefing that they still expect both to be registered and available.

Since a statement on the 31st of December declaring that they had applied for licences with the RFEF, the club have not spoken publicly on the matter, leaving manager Hansi Flick in front of the press to deal with the many questions about their handling of the situation.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it, because it is not my job. I can say that I spoke to the President before the holidays, and again today, and have confidence in the club.”

“I was not happy about the situation, and the players are not happy about the situation. It is like it is, we have to accept it, we are professionals. We have to coach, that’s our job, the club has to do their job. The confidence is there, I am always positive, but we have to wait for the decision.”

The German coach was tight-lipped on what he had discussed with the President Joan Laporta, but admitted it was not a simple situation for them.

“What I speak about with the President is private, and it stays private, and it is not for you.”

“I spoke with Dani and Pau, you can imagine the situation is not easy for them. They want to play for the club, they’re both good players, important players, and we will see what the decision is when it is made. I am really positive about itt, but I know it is not easy.”

Flick also noted that he would use Olmo and Victor if it was possible.

The club reports that Joan Laporta will not appear until Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor are registered. They are not considering not registering. He will hold a press conference as soon as it's known, possibly before the trip to Saudi Arabia. @Alfremartinezz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

“They are ready to play, what I saw in training was good, no different than normal. If they can play, they are able to play.”

Barcelona face Barbastro in their first Copa del Rey clash of the season on Saturday night at 19:00 CEST, but their return to action has been overshadowed by the registration drama. La Liga have thus far unregistered Olmo and Victor, with Barcelona seemingly unable to get their books in order before the deadline.