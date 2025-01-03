WATCH: Vinicius Junior sent off in Real Madrid’s first game of 2025 against Valencia

Real Madrid have been struggling to break through Valencia’s defence since Los Che took the lead, and Vinicius Junior has not made things easier for his side, leaving them with 10 men for the closing stages.
Los Blancos saw Jude Bellingham miss a penalty early in the second half, and then Kylian Mbappe’s goal was disallowed minutes afterwards. Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued to push for the equaliser, and with 15 minutes to go, Vinicius was down in the box, and not for the first time.
When Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski told him in no uncertain terms to get up, Vinicius reacted, pushing him with two hands in the face. After VAR review, Vinicius was dismissed.
تابع الحساب الاساسي @SIRDlV
تابع الحساب الاساسي @SIRDlV#ValenciaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Za3Bmn34wA
— ريــ'ـال مدريـ'ـدxفالـنـ'سـيـا (@Fxngzw5196X) January 3, 2025
The concern for Real Madrid will be that Vinicius did not go quietly. Incensed by the decision, and tried to go after the referee. He had to be manhandled down the tunnel by Antonio Rudiger to prevent further trouble.
🚨 – VINICIUS IS SUPER ANGRY! pic.twitter.com/20DILxvjqZ
— TheEuropeanLad (@TheEuropeanLad) January 3, 2025
Vini jr did’nt deserved the red card because val gk is the first reat to vini jr
Vinicius needs to grow up.
Seems like something is missing in this guy’s head.
We might think that maybe the match officials aren’t treating him fairly but no, his attitude is so annoying.
Perez must sanction his transfer to Saudi Arabia if he does not change his attitude coz what he is doing right now isn’t helping the team.
It’s really annoying that, the opponents take advantage by frustrating him in most of the cases. For this, he has to be patient or the club should upload him away to get rid of his rude attitude!
He needs to be banned for 12 games. I hope Football Espana doesn’t go easy on Vinicius and pardon this kind of behaviour.