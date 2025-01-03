WATCH: Vinicius Junior sent off in Real Madrid’s first game of 2025 against Valencia

Real Madrid have been struggling to break through Valencia’s defence since Los Che took the lead, and Vinicius Junior has not made things easier for his side, leaving them with 10 men for the closing stages.

Los Blancos saw Jude Bellingham miss a penalty early in the second half, and then Kylian Mbappe’s goal was disallowed minutes afterwards. Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued to push for the equaliser, and with 15 minutes to go, Vinicius was down in the box, and not for the first time.

When Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski told him in no uncertain terms to get up, Vinicius reacted, pushing him with two hands in the face. After VAR review, Vinicius was dismissed.

The concern for Real Madrid will be that Vinicius did not go quietly. Incensed by the decision, and tried to go after the referee. He had to be manhandled down the tunnel by Antonio Rudiger to prevent further trouble.