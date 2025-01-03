WATCH: Valencia take shock lead over Real Madrid with fine move

Valencia are struggling at the bottom of the table this season, and arguably there was no worse opponent to face early on in 2025 than Real Madrid. However with a new manager in charge, Valencia have made a first start.

Los Che came out of the blocks fast, creating three good chances in the opening quarter of an hour. Carlos Corberan sent his side out to press high, but the impact came just before the half hour mark when Los Blancos had settled a little more.

A flowing move started by Javi Guerra nearly ended with him, but Thibaut Courtois got a hand to his effort. Nobody tracked Hugo Duro in on the rebound though, who had an easy finish for the first goal of the Corberan era.

¡¡¡VALENCIA QUIERE DAR EL GOLPE AL CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO!!! Hugo Duro rescató el rebote y anotó el 1-0 vs. Real Madrid. 📺 Mirá #LaLiga por #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/esfTUqqb8j — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) January 3, 2025

A lead after just half an hour against Real Madrid is a long way from decisive, and Corberan will be conscious that his side have a long way to go.