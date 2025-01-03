WATCH: Luka Modric nets crucial equaliser for Real Madrid against Valencia

Real Madrid were struggling to slice open the deep Valencia defence, but if Madridistas needed reminding of the value of Luka Modric, the Croatian gave them exactly that with just minutes remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have tried it all in the second half, but without reward. Jude Bellingham struck the inside of the post with a penalty won by Kylian Mbappe early in the second period. The England star then tried to turn provider for Mbappe, but the Frenchman’s excellent finish was disallowed by a minimal offside.

After Vinicius Junior was sent off, it looked as if their hopes were fading, but enter Modric (on for Dani Ceballos). It was another substitute that started the goal, with Brahim Diaz winning the ball back high up, before then feeding Bellingham. This time his assist was converted without caveats by Modric, grabbing the equaliser with just five minutes remaining in the game.

Luka Modric comes up with an equaliser! 🔥 A frantic second half now sees Real Madrid level ⚪ pic.twitter.com/TmizzY6VHI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 3, 2025