WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores at the death for Real Madrid in incredible 10-man comeback!

Real Madrid may have left it late, but after all, isn’t that their speciality? Jude Bellingham has made a habit out of standing up when his team need it most, and that is what he did again in their first game of 2025.

Los Blancos were in trouble away to Valencia, going a goal down in the first half. It took them some time to get into gear, but they found their ears clipped on several occasions. Bellingham stepped up to take a penalty, and beat Stole Dimitrievski, but not the inside of the post.

Moments later, Kylian Mbappe did find the net, but he was narrowly offside from Bellingham’s assist. And it looked as if all hope was lost when Vinicius Junior got sent off with 15 minutes to go for raising his hands to the face of Dimitrievski.

Luka Modric equalised for Real Madrid with just five minutes to go though, and in spite of their man disadvantage, looked the more likely. As they pushed high, Bellingham was onto a loose pass to convert the winner.

