WATCH: Jude Bellingham misses Real Madrid penalty against Valencia after delayed run-up

Real Madrid have kicked off their 2025 with an ever-tricky tie at Mestalla against Valencia, and just when it seemed things were turning their way, fortuned favoured the post. Jude Bellingham had a golden opportunity to equalise for Los Blancos, but could not do the business from 12 yards.

Los Blancos have struggled with penalties of late, with Kylian Mbappe missing against both Liverpool and Athletic Club in the back end of 2024. He won this penalty, but as he did against Getafe, elected to pass the ball to a teammate, in this case Bellingham.

The England star stepped up, stuttered, and found the inside of the post, but not the back of the net.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ WINS A PENALTY FOR MADRID, BUT JUDE BELLINGHAM'S SHOT HITS THE POST 😳 pic.twitter.com/WREZ1RqLji — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 3, 2025

Mbappe would have a goal disallowed just minutes later, from a Bellingham assist. He was ruled offside by the smallest of margins, negating a lovely finish. Los Blancos have it all to do still though, with less than half an hour on the clock.