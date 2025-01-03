Vinicius Junior sends message on social media after red card in Real Madrid-Valencia

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior changed his tune after the first game of 2025, having generally been reticent to admit fault in his grievances with referees. However after being sent off against Valencia, he did apologise to his teammates on social media.

The Brazilian had received 8 yellow cards in his 20 appearances this season before their trip to Mestalla, most of which for dissent, and against Valencia lost his cool again. After chants of ‘stupid’ and ‘beach ball’ [referencing the golden ball or Ballon d’Or] throughout the game, Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski got in his face to demand that he get to his feet after going down in the box.

Vinicius fell into the trap though, pushing his hands into Dimitrievski’s face. Upon a VAR review, Vinicius was dismissed. After Los Blancos came out victorious courtesy of a Jude Bellingham stoppage time winner, Vinicius wrote ‘sorry and thank you team’ on his X/Twitter account.

Perdon y gracias equipo!!!!!! ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) January 3, 2025

Manager Carlo Ancelotti called the sending off unfair in the aftermath, and has said that Los Blancos would be appealing, although on what grounds he did not say.