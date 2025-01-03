Valencia fans prepare bizarre protest vs. Real Madrid

Valencia fans are hoping Carlos Corberan can guide the club away from relegation in 2025.

Los Che start 2025 inside the relegation zone after winning just two La Liga games in the first half of the campaign.

That form has led to change, with Corberan taking charge, in a league debut against Real Madrid on January 3.

Despite a new manager in place at the Estadio Mestalla, fan anger towards owner Peter Lim remains, with a fresh protest planned.

Fan group Libertad VCF had asked fans not to attend the Real Madrid game, in a show of solidarity over Lim’s role, but the plan has now been changed.

The group are now asking fans to stay clear of the stands until the 19th minute, to ensure TV cameras capture empty seats.

Group president Jose Perez told Mundo Deportivo the concern over Lim supersedes the threat of defeat in the game and of relegation for the first time since 1986.