Thibaut Courtois drops Belgium return hint

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has opened the door to a potential return with the Belgium national team.

Courtois is currently eighth on the all-time list of appearances for the Red Devils with 102 caps.

However, following his decision to step away from the squad in August 2024, the veteran stopper has not added to his tally.

Courtois’ ongoing disagreement with head coach Domenico Tedesco is at the root of his call with the situation unresolved between the pair.

National team director Peter Willems travelled to Madrid for talks with Courtois in November as all parties aim for a resolution.

Tedesco previously hinted at his interest in a reunion and Courtois has now added his voice to an international return.

“Obviously I hope to play for Belgium again, to either say goodbye, or play properly again,” he told CNN via Mundo Deportivo.

“I would love to play in the World Cup, but we’ll see what happens, it’s not easy.”

Belgium are next in action in March’s UEFA Nations League playoffs, against Ukraine, before 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification starts in June against North Macedonia and Wales.