Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been direct about Dani Olmo’s registration controversy at Barcelona: we must all play by the same rules. La Liga unregistered both of Barcelona’s Dani Olmo and Pau Victor earlier this week, and rules state that they cannot be registered again, despite the Blaugrana confidence that they will be.

Speaking ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Marbella on Saturday, Simeone said that there was no plans to sign anyone in the January transfer window.

Breaking: Barcelona consider the registrations of Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo to be resolved, in the absence of an official confirmation by La Liga or the RFEF. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

“Specifically, we have not spoken in reference to any arrival, we always speak in general, anything can happen because the winter market is beginning. Let’s hope things stay the same or improves us as a team.”

The hot topic in Spanish football is whether Barcelona will be able to register Olmo and Victor though, and naturally Simeone was asked about it.

“We simply hope that the rules are maintained for everyone and I have no doubt that it will happen that way. If he is to continue playing, I welcome it, and if the rules say no, then he will not be able to play,” he told Diario AS.

🚨 Jan Oblak, Josema Gimenez and Thomas Lemar were absent from today’s training session prior to tomorrow’s CdR game against Marbella.@rubenuria — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 3, 2025

There has been talk that other La Liga clubs, including Atletico, might take legal action against the league if Barcelona are able to register Olmo, but Simeone eased away from any talk of action they might take.

“As coaches we need to follow the rules proposed for all teams and respect that space, there is no other way to approach it.”

“I interpret all the needs to seek opinions and situations that is expected from us, the coaches, I care about Marbella. I can’t do anything else, we have to move forward with the game and you keep searching for those questions to see if one goes in [like a goal].”

Atletico take on Marbella at Malaga’s La Rosaleda stadium on Saturday night at 21:30 CEST, in their first game of the year for Los Colchoneros. They will set a club record 13 straight victories with a win, but could lose their lead of La Liga on Friday night if Real Madrid beat Valencia.