Sevilla manager confirms offers for forward and left-back to be left out of squad ahead of exit

Sevilla manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta has been blunt about the future of Kelechi Iheanacho and Valentin Barco, with both expected to leave in the January transfer window. Neither will be part of their Copa del Rey trip to face Almeria on Sunday.

Barco, who arrived on loan from Brighton in the summer, has only rarely exited the bench, with Adria Pedrosa being used ahead of him. Los Nervionenses are expected to break his loan deal with Brighton in order to clear space in their salary limit for other additions.

“He’s not going to travel. Until everything is finished, you can’t talk. He is a boy who has trained well but has not had the minutes that I suppose he expected. He is going to train normally and has asked not to travel,” he told Diario AS.

He went on to explain that if there is one position he wanted to see strengthened it was out wide, following the retirement of Jesus Navas and the exit of Lucas Ocampos in September. Augsburg’s Ronald Vargas has been linked with the club. Iheanacho is also expected to leave, after a goalless first half of the season in La Liga.

“The only thing I can say is that in the first training session he had a little discomfort and we know that he has offers from other clubs. He’s not going to travel but I don’t know if he’ll end up leaving or not.”

Sevilla are reportedly in talks with Qarabag for Brazilian forward Juninho Pereira, which they are optimistic about getting done. One deal that could held fund that is Youssef En-Nesyri’s move to Al-Nassr. Fenerbahce are negotiating a reported €34m move to Saudi Arabia for En-Nesyri, and with Sevilla retaining a 10% sell-on clause, they would receive €3.4m from the deal.