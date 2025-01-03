Real Madrid quoted €59m price for Premier League centre-back target

Real Madrid appear to be targeting their full-back positions for the coming summer, but with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba entering the later portion of their career, and Eder Militao working his way back from a second cruciate ligament injury in successive years, there is no doubt that they will have to address the centre of their defence sooner rather than later.

After an attempt to sign Leny Yoro failed last summer, with Manchester United winning the battle for his signature, Los Blancos have had to rework their plans. One player that appears to have come into the forefront of their minds is Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

As a youngster, Huijsen turned down both Real Madrid and Barcelona, but in Los Blancos have been scouting the Dutch-Spanish teenager again in recent weeks, and in Spain it has been suggested that he is their preferred centre-back target for the summer. Now, reports in England referenced by ESPN note that Los Blancos have been given a €59m price tag for the 19-year-old.