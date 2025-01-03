Real Madrid go top of La Liga and 5 points clear of Barcelona after dramatic comeback against Valencia

Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti said before their clash at Mestalla that he would remind his players that his side had twice been beaten after the Christmas break in recent years. They got the memo just in time to oust an unfortunate Valencia in Carlos Corberan’s first match.

Los Che were the better side for the opening half hour, creating three clear openings, all thwarted by Thibaut Courtois, before they did manage to break the deadlock. Courtois was again on hand to stop Javi Guerra’s effort following the latest flowing move from Valencia, aftet Dimitri Foulquier cut the ball back for him. The great Belgian was helpless to stop Hugo Duro drifting in for the opener though, untracked by the defence on the rebound.

Real Madrid immediately livened up thereafter, pushing forward and flying several long-range efforts in the direction of Stole Dimitrievski. His first save of note came from Vinicius Junior though, as Dani Ceballos slipped him inside the box, and the North Macedonian put out a big foot to deny the Brazilian. The drama was just getting started though.

Not long into the second period, Real Madrid had a penalty after Kylian Mbappe raced behind Cesar Tarrega. It was not Mbappe that stepped up though, handing the ball to Jude Bellingham, but he could not beat the inside of the post with a stuttering run-up. Not one to dwell on the mistake, Bellingham turned provider for a brilliant Mbappe finish, rounding Dimitrievski to equalise on the hour-mark – only for VAR to intervene this time and rule the Frenchman marginally offside.

Corberan’s side looked as if they had weathered the storm somewhat going into the latter stages though, and when Vinicius raised his hands to Dimitrievski’s face, the Brazilian was manhandled down the tunnel – by Antonio Rudiger after he had been sent off.

Ancelotti did not blink though, and neither did Luka Modric when presented with a golden chance to equalise. Introduced minutes before, Brahim Diaz, another substitute for Rodrygo Goes after he missed a golden chance, won the ball back high up the pitch and fed Bellingham. This time his cute ball in behind did not go to waste, as Modric timed his run perfectly and finished with with aplomb.

As stoppage time ticked on, Valencia looked to see out the game, but Real Madrid, ever ambitious, were the ones who looked like they had more in the tank. When their pressure got to Foulquier, his loose pass was barely reached by Hugo Guillamon. He could only prod the ball into Bellingham’s path, and the Englishman’s finish was one you’d expect of the number nine he morphs into in the box. Los Che were sunk, but for one last cannonball from Luis Rioja. His strike beat Courtois all ends up, and cruelly thumped the inside of the post with the last kick of the game.

It leaves Real Madrid top of the table for the first time this season, with a five-point gap over rivals Barcelona, replacing Atletico Madrid by a margin of two points, although their city rivals have a game in hand. It was an epic comeback that lacked so much for large parts of the game, but won’t get the credit it deserves on account of their habit of doing just that. Valencia will feel unfortunate not to have taken points from the match, after a spirited if inconsistent performance. Corberan might sleep easier for the performance, but the four-point gap to safety ensures a gloomy trip home from Mestalla.