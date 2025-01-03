Premier League giants prepare Nico Williams January bid

Premier League title chasing Arsenal could test Athletic Club’s resolve on Nico Williams this month.

The Gunners are aiming to launch a renewed title challenge in the coming months and Williams has been highlighted as a key transfer option.

Despite his long-standing link to Barcelona, Williams is rumoured to be open a switch to England, if the right challenge comes forward.

Arsenal have been tracking the 22-year-old for over 12 months with his €58m release clause still active in Bilbao.

As per reports from Football Transfers.com, the key to Arsenal making a formal move rests with the player, as his future remains unconfirmed in the Basque Country.

If they are given the green light by Williams’ representatives, an offer could be put forward in the mid-season window, with Athletic Club set to demand his full clause.

Previous reports indicate Athletic Club are expecting an offer with Norwich City forward Borja Sainz lined up as a replacement.