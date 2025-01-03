Predicted Lineups: Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Vini Jr returns in 2025 kick off

Real Madrid kick off 2025 with a La Liga trip to Valencia on January 3.

Los Blancos have a game in hand on their rivals since their scheduled trip to the Estadio Mestalla was postponed following Storm Dana.

La Liga have squeezed the game into a busy schedule with Real Madrid in Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa action – in Saudi Arabia – in the coming days.

Ahead of the game, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed David Alaba is close to a return, but the Austrian is not back in time for the trip east.

Vinicius Junior’s return from suspension could be the only change after he missed the 4-2 win over Sevilla in the final game of 2024.

New Valencia boss Carlos Corberan will shuffle his options on a huge debut night for the 41-year-old.

Valencia predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Mosquera, Tarrega, Jesus Vazquez; Diego Lopez, Barrenechea, Javi Guerra, Rioja; Almeida; and Hugo Duro.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé and Vinicius.