Espanyol have announced the arrival of Real Madrid defender Pablo Ramon on a 4.5-year contract. Los Pericos are mired in the relegation battle currently, and sit a point shy of safety, with the joint-fourth worst defensive record in the division.

Ramon, 23, initially came through at RCD Mallorca before moving to Los Blancos in 2019, where he spent most of his time at their Castilla B team. He made his first move into professional football last season on loan at Mirandes in Segunda, where he made 36 appearances as a regular starter. He has not featured for Castilla this season though.

🇪🇸 Carlo Ancelotti is confident over #RealMadrid in the #LaLiga title race pic.twitter.com/StJJWrn1Yd — Football España (@footballespana_) January 3, 2025

The Catalan side have a history of bringing in Real Madrid youngsters, including Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, and Ramon will join the club on a free transfer with a deal until 2028. Los Blancos will retain 50% of his rights though, allowing them to pick him up at a reduced price though.