Mohamed Salah answers La Liga question on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah has remined tight-lipped over the prospect of Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid.

The pair are into the final six months of their contracts at Anfield alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

The club are working on renewal offers for all three but time is against the Premier League leaders.

Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are all eligible to open pre-contract talks with non-English clubs as alternate options.

Real Madrid are pushing hard to secure their long-standing interest in Alexander-Arnold into a transfer but Salah’s next step is unknown.

The Egypt international was quick to play down reports of him considering a La Liga switch, amid reports he is learning Spanish, and he admitted Alexander-Arnold is giving nothing away.

“I’m just learning the language a little, and I can say things like ‘how are you?’ but that doesn’t mean I’m considering living in Spain,” he told TNT Sports, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Trent is not very talkative [about his plans], he’s crazy though, and I love him a lot.”

Liverpool are hopeful of reaching a resolution before the end of January but they are unlikely to sanction selling Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this month.