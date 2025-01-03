Lamine Yamal passes key training test as Barcelona return nears

Barcelona head to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup in the coming days with Lamine Yamal set to return.

La Blaugrana will field a weakened side in their Copa del Rey clash with Barbastro on January 4th with the focus on the Super Cup.

The 17-year-old saw his 2024 cut short due to an ankle injury but his recovery is on track for an early return.

As per the latest update from Marca, he came through a planned full training session unscathed yesterday, as a key indicator for the flight to Jeddah.

All parties will proceed with caution as he builds up his fitness, but the signs look positive.

The teenager has been in sensational form for Barcelona so far this season with six goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

He will not travel for the cup clash to Barbastro, even as a spectator, with Barcelona keen to ensure the required rest period ahead of the trip to the Middle East.