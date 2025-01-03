The prospect of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor being able to leave Barcelona on a free, just four months after they joined for a combined €55.7m in fees, is looking dangerously real for President Joan Laporta. The Blaugrana say they have now submitted all of the relevant documents to both register the two players, and enter the 1:1 spending ratio in their salary limit, but it has all come to late.

Barcelona have been operating on the basis that they could have Olmo and Victor re-registered by La Liga, having sold €100m worth of commercial rights to their VIP boxes at Camp Nou for the next 20 years. Their contention is that La Liga asked for more guarantees of the sale before registering Olmo and Victor, which they provided on Friday, three days after the deadline. The reason being that the banks were closed for the holidays, and thus they were unable to do so previously.

Barça are very clear that the law is on their side and that they have complied with the procedures to register Olmo and Pau Víctor. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

However Marca explain that the rules are clear, and regardless of Barcelona’s caveats, they did not provide sufficient information in time to register them. Despite the documents now being in place, La Liga have communicated that they will not be accepting their registration. The RFEF have no plan to diverge from La Liga’s line on the matter either. The only way to register Olmo and Victor will be with a ruling from a judge.

The Blaugrana must now look for contingency plans, with various scenarios on the table. Olmo’s agent has explained that he has no plans to leave the club, and similar is being reported on Victor. However neither player is able to leave on loan either, and Barcelona are seemingly considering offering them a mutual termination of their contract.