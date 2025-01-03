Barcelona are still short of the money they need in order to complete the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor – that is if La Liga approve the registrations. The Blaugrana have missed the deadline to maintain their registration, and unless La Liga make an exception, Barcelona face losing both for free.

The Blaugrana have assured that the case will be resolved today, but have not made any public declarations on it, save for the pre-match press conference given by Hansi Flick. The Barcelona manager admitted that he was not happy about the situation, but expressed confidence that the club would resolve the matter.

Breaking: President Laporta could address the media today when Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor are registered again normally. @gbsans, @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

According to RAC1, the saga could extend on for several days more. Barcelona only received €28m from one of the businesses that purchased a percentage of the commercial rights to their VIP boxes at Camp Nou for the next 20 years on Tuesday afternoon. That sale will provide the €100m from which Barcelona assure will allow them to register both Olmo and Victor. The club have say that they are not contemplating any situation that does not see them both available.

Only once both are registered will President Joan Laporta address the media to explain the entire debacle. However they are relying on La Liga making an exception and registering both players, having already taken down their registrations. If they are not granted the registrations, then Barcelona intend to take the matter to court, and hope to secure an extension of the case in order to maintain both players registered via legal means.

"I was not happy about the situation, and the players are not happy about the situation. We have to coach, that's our job, the club has to do their job. The confidence is there, I am always positive, but we have to wait for the decision." 🗣️Hansi Flick #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/AZfDpayhme — Football España (@footballespana_) January 3, 2025

If this were the case, then both players would be entitled to rescind their contract on the final day of the transfer market, so that they are able to sign for other clubs and take up work. They also believe the club will be backwithin their salary limit once La Liga validates the sale.

A fast-moving situation, the fallout from the case is set up to be significant. President Laporta is in the eyes of many fighting for his tenure at the club, with a negative outcome likely to see his figure debilitated. On the flipside, if Olmo and Victor are registered, then other clubs are reportedly considering legal action against La Liga for adulterating the competition.