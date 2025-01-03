Barcelona have been maintaining confidence that sooner or later Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will be registered, while La Liga have been for the most part silent on the matter. However with the Blaugrana assuring the matter would be resolved on Friday, it has been reported that La Liga have no intention of registering Olmo or Victor, leaving them as free agents.

On Friday night though, Barcelona President Joan Laporta perhaps indicated why he and Barcelona have been so confident. On his WhatsApp status, he shared at 21:19 CEST and then deleted a text that seemingly comes from the RFEF. It appears to back Barcelona’s claim to have Olmo and Pau Victor registered, although there is little way of verifying the text.

The text, as shared by Gerard Romero on Jijantes says the following.

“The RFEF, having heard the arguments of the FCB, shares them in that art. 130.2 RFEF Regulation is NOT applicable to the Dani Olmo/Pau Víctor case, since, in said case, the withdrawal of said players has occurred, not due to the will of the club (which is what this article provides for) but due to factors outside and contrary to the will of the club. It is an undisputed fact that both the club and the players want to continue in the FCB squad for the entire duration of the season. This interpretation of the rule is consistent with the obvious purpose of said article, which is precisely to promote the stability of the composition of the player squads, so that…”

From here, it is less clear what will happen. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are in charge of approving player licences, but only do so on the instruction of La Liga, something that has yet to occur.

If neither player is registered, then both will be free agents, and Barcelona are at risk of them. The club appear to be contemplating a mutual termination of their deals and then an attempt to retain Victor and Olmo in the summer if that does come to pass. However the club have maintained a strong line that they are confident both will be registered, and are likely to take the case to court before that happens.