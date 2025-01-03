Dani Olmo’s agent makes ‘big money’ promise to Barcelona

Barcelona have started 2025 with an ongoing saga over Dani Olmo’s registration for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The Spanish international is currently ineligible for action with his La Liga registration expiring at the end of 2024.

Despite a host of last minute efforts to wrap up financial deals to facilitate it, Olmo remains out in the cold, ahead of a busy January.

With progress remaining slow, the 26-year-old still believes Barcelona will secure his registration for the second half of the season, as per Diario AS

There is an option to terminate his contract (with full pay) if he is not registered, but this is not under consideration by Olmo or his entourage at this stage.

That point has been backed up by the latest quotes from his agent Andy Bara, who indicated money will not be a decisive factor, in a possible free transfer exit.

“I believe in president Laporta, Deco and I feel they will find a solution for Dani. It’s a massive club,” as per Fabrizio Romano.

“We respect president Laporta and Deco. They made big effort to bring in Dani last summer.

“Big money in the case of free transfer? Of course the best deals are when players are free. But, emotions also matter.

“We’ve never made any career decision for money. Dani plays for his love of the game.

“He also made a massive effort to be at Barca. I’m happy to have Dani at Barca, one of the best players in the world, at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”