Copa del Rey Round-Up: Huge Shock in Galicia as finalists exit to fourth tier opposition

The Copa del Rey weekend, now becoming a tradition early in January, kicked off 2025 in Spanish football, and there was certainly a festive period for fourth tier Pontevedra!

Racing Ferrol 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

A Malata saw their side go down early to a fine goal from Rayo left-back Pacha Espino, and although they did plenty of attacking, found matters uphill from there on. Jorge de Frutos doubled the Madrileno lead just after the half hour mark, and more or less settled the result just before the hour mark with his second.

A stoppage time consolation from Alvaro Gimenez turned out to be just that, and Rayo march onwards with a win in their opening game of the year.

Granada 0-1 Getafe AET

Jose Bordalas put out a strong side for Getafe’s cup clash with Granada at Nuevo Los Carmenes, but found themselves engaged in a very even game, with 30 shots but just 7 of them on target. Unable to be separated in the 90 minutes, Getafe were reminded just how good it feels to have a poacher in the side, when Borja Mayoral, on in the 80th minute, knocked in the winner three minutes into extra time.

Pontevedra 3-0 RCD Mallorca

The shock of the night did come from Galicia though, as Pontevedra earned the title of this season’s giant-killers so far. The fourth tier Pontevedra took the lead in the 21st minute through Dalisson, and never really looked back. The Brazilian forward lobbed Leo Roman from all of 40 yards for the opener, with a sumptuous effort.

Just four minutes after half-time, Yelko Pino’s was arguably as good, connecting sweetly with a volley into the top corner. Mallorca began to look increasingly ragged as the game went on, and would manage just two shots on target all game. The real evidence was in Rufo Sanchez’s third though, as he latched onto a loose pass to secure the win. After knocking out Villarreal in the last round, Pontevedra will welcome back a third La Liga side to the Pasaron.