Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has not confirmed whether Wojciech Szczesny will make his debut in the Copa del Rey, as they travel to face Barbastro for the second year running on Saturday. He will also be without Andreas Christensen.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out for much of the season, while Lamine Yamal returned to group training this week, and is reportedly aiming for a return in the Spanish Supercup next Wednesday against Athletic Club. That is the case for Ferran Torres too, but otherwise Barcelona have a clean bill of health.

Laporta went to the Ciutat Esportiva to meet with Flick before his press conference. Neither has he gone down to the locker room to give explanations nor has he spoken to the two affected. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2025

Christensen has been back in training for several weeks now after an Achilles’ tendon issue, but on Friday Flick explained that he too was looking at the Spanish Supercup as a potential comeback date.

“Andreas is doing very well, he’s increased his workload a lot, but it is too early. He will go with us to Saudi Arabia, and we will see. But the plan is for us to be with us after Saudi Arabia.”

Ter Stegen’s replacement was Szczesny, nicknamed Tek, who was signed under an emergency injury ruling, coming out of retirement. Inaki Pena has retained the number one spot since though, but it has been suggested that the Copa del Rey and potentially the Supercup could see Szczesny given a chance.

“Tek is training great, but we have not made the decision yet. So we will wait and see,” noted Flick.